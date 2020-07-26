WATERTOWN — Walter D. Conway III, 39 of 184 Park Ave., was charged with second degree criminal contempt by the Watertown city police at 12:55 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say that Mr. Conway violated a stay away order of protection issued by the city of Watertown court when he argued with Amy Conway at his residence during a domestic dispute.
Mr. Conway was held at the city jail pending arraignment.
Graig A. Bush, 24, of 310 Tilden St., was charged with second degree aggravated harassment by city police at 11:28 p.m. on Saturday.
According to police reports, Mr. Bush threatened Madison Kahler via text message, saying that he would kick in the door to her apartment and punch her in the face.
Mr. Bush was held at the city jail pending arraignment.
