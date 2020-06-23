WATERTOWN — Dolan J. Savage, 26, 2479 Alexandria Meadows, was charged by city police with criminal possession of a firearm and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon after he was allegedly in possession of a Sig Sauer semi-automatic 9mm handgun.
Between June 12 and June 16, Mr. Savage was allegedly in possession of the firearm, along with two loaded 17-round magazines, large capacity ammunition feeding devices. Mr. Savage was arrested June 16 and held pending an arraignment hearing the same day.
Brittany Amelia-Ann Miller, 28, 19226 US RT 11 14, was charged by police with petit larceny after she allegedly stole items valued at $30.96 from Top’s at 1330 Washington St. on Monday.
At around 11:20 a.m., Ms. Miller allegedly concealed the items in a reusable shopping bag before exiting the store without making an attempt to pay. Ms. Miller was taken to jail, processed and then released with a ticket to appear in city court Sept. 14.
