WATERTOWN — Bannon J. Galluccio, 37, 845 W. Main St., was charged by city police with third-degree assault after he allegedly punched a woman repeatedly in the face.
A police report states Kristin McGee lost consciousness and suffered a concussion after Mr. Galluccio punched her in the face repeatedly on March 15 at his listed residence on Main Street.
Mr. Galluccio was arrested Monday, taken to jail and then released with a ticket to appear in city court on September 30.
