WATERTOWN — Cody D. Holton, 24, of 93 ½ Bridge St., Carthage was charged by city police with first degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, acting in a manner to injure a child, and aggravated DWI for driving while impaired with a child on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.
Police say that on Feb. 8, Mr. Holton endangered a three-year-old female by driving with her in his car, then subsequently crashing his car in the 300 block of Arsenal St., while actively overdosing on drugs.
Nicholas T. Vanhorn, 19, of Liverpool, was charged with first degree operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs by state police at 2:39 a.m. on Saturday in Hastings.
James D. Mashburn, 58, of Port Charlotte, Fl. was charged with driving while intoxicated by state police at 11:59 p.m. on Friday in Hastings.
Jennifer L. Hardy, 38, of Watertown was charged with petit larceny by state police on Friday at 1:23 p.m, for an instance of shoplifting that occurred at 1:21 p.m. on Friday, as well as for an instance of shoplifting that occurred on Nov. 23, 2019. Jesse D. Weeks, 37, of Watertown was charged with petit larceny for the same two instances, and was charged with a third count of petit larceny for a theft that occurred on Jan. 2.
