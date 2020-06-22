Nicholas C. Hockey, 41, of 114 Franklin St., Apt 305, was charged with disorderly conduct for unreasonable noise on Monday at 2:05 a.m. by Watertown city police. Police allege that Mr. Hockey yelled obscenities at Donnie Barrigar, causing several neighbors undue annoyance.
Eugene G. Williams, 32, of 167 Flower Ave. East, was charged with third degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 10:16 p.m. on Sunday by Watertown city police. An individual is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, which is a misdemeanor, when they drive while their license has been revoked or suspended.
David R. Williams, 42 of 657 Olive St., Apt 4, was charged with second degree harassment and two counts of fourth degree criminal mischief at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday by Watertown city police. Police say that Mr. Williams punched Cindy Alguire in her face, breaking her glasses and then attempted to take her phone and hang it up when she called emergency services.
Mr. Williams was taken to the city jail and held pending an arraignment hearing via Skype video call.
Michael D. York, 27, of 21366 Cypress Ln., Apt. G, was charged with consuming an alcoholic beverage in public at 7:12 p.m. on Sunday by Watertown city police. Police say that Mr, York was consuming an alcoholic beverage in Thompson Park.
Jennie M. Bowman, 50, of Watertown, was charged with petit larceny at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday by state police.
Elizabeth-Ann M. Heyl, 20, of LaFargeville, was charged with DWI by state police at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday. , 20, of LaFargeville, was charged with DWI by state police at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Jonathan W. Mulkey, 26, of Fort Drum, was charged with DWI by state police at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday.
Pelandro D. Baker, 41, of Watertown, was charged with petit larceny by state police at 4:08 p.m. on Saturday.
Shane M. Avery, 32, of 146 Union St., Apt 3, was charged with petit larceny at 11 a.m. on Wednesday by Watertown city police, after they say he attempted to steal several electronic devices and a Shark brand vacuum cleaner from the Big Lots department store at 1125 Arsenal St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.