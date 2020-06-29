WATERTOWN — Derrick T. Lilly, 25, of 232 W. Main St., Apt. 3, was charged with two counts of second degree assault with intention to cause physical injury with a weapon, two counts of third degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of third degree criminal mischief. Mr. Lilly was charged at 4:21 p.m. on Sunday, in his apartment building. Police allege that Mr. Lilly struck Joseph J. Wilson in the head with a metal Easton brand baseball bat, and also struck Devon J. Wilson in his left calf and right ankle with the same baseball bat. Police say that Mr. Lilly also damaged a Maytag gas range and several plastered walls with the same baseball bat in an apartment at 232 W. Main St., causing over $250 in damages. Police say Mr. Lilly had previously been convicted of a crime on Jan. 19, 2018, making it unlawful for him to possess a weapon.
Mr. Lilly was taken to the city jail and held pending arraignment.
Zachary D. Pratt, 23, of 140 California Ave., was charged with second degree criminal contempt at 8:09 p.m. on Saturday, after police say he violated a stay away order of protection by calling the protected party, Madison Kahler. Mr. Pratt was taken to the city jail and held pending arraignment.
Daniel J. Candon, 38 and Jennifer S. Candon, 39, both of Watertown, were charged with petit larceny by state police at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Watertown Walmart. Lisa M. Compeau, 37, also of Watertown, was arrested for the same incident earlier that day at 2:10 p.m. at the adjacent Longhorn Steakhouse.
