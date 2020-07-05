WATERTOWN — Andrew S. Knowles, 31, of 119 N. Orchard St., Apt. 2, was charged with second degree criminal trespass, second degree menacing with a weapon, third degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth degree criminal mischief with the intent to damage property by city police at 12:03 a.m. Sunday
Police say that Mr. Knowles entered the apartment of Hanna Mccready on North Orchard Street in Watertown by force, damaging two doors in her apartment. According to police reports, Mr. Knowles then pulled a knife on Ms. Mccready, then chased her with the knife, thrusting it towards her as she ran away. Mr. Knowles was previously charged with a crime on July 8, 2016, making his possession of a weapon a more serious charge.
Mr. Knowles was taken to the city jail and held pending a video arraignment.
Garrett D. Cole, 26, of Watertown, was charged by state police with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia Saturday at 6:19 p.m in the town of Pamelia.
Glenn G. Miller, 72, of Weeki Wachee, Fla., was charged with fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon by state police on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. in Orleans.
Shawn V. Vendetti, 39, of Watertown, was charged with three counts of seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by state police Saturday at 2:16 a.m. in the town of Watertown.
Kyle G. Hanna, 33, no address, was implicated in the case of Mr. Vendetti. Mr. Hanna was charged with second degree criminal impersonation by state police Saturday at 2:16 a.m. Mr. Hanna was taken to the state police outpost in Pamelia where he was given to the custody of the Watertown city police for the execution of a bench warrant against him. Mr. Hanna was taken to the Watertown city jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Bill H. Bailey, 49, of 415 Gotham St., Apt. 6, was charged by city police with second degree harassment after police say he grabbed Michelle Ricks around her chest and arms, and then attempted to pull her into their shared apartment during a domestic incident at 9:51 p.m. Friday.
Mr. Bailey was taken to the city jail and held pending arraignment.
Joshua A. Bidwell, 21, of 26177 Route 3, Apt. 2, was charged by city police with second degree criminal trespass at 8:28 p.m. Friday after he entered the home of Stepheny Lewis on North Hamilton Street at about 7:50 p.m.
