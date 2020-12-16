BOMBAY — A Bombay man is facing child pornography charges after searches at dwellings in both Bombay and Potsdam allegedly revealed him to be in possession of child porn.
Alex Figueroa-Rosa, 21, of Bombay, is charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child, promoting sexual performance by a child and tampering with physical evidence, according to state police.
The investigation began with a cyber tip in January.
Following the execution of search warrants at residences in both Bombay and Potsdam, Figueroa-Rosa was found to be in possession of several electronic images of child pornography.
Figueroa-Rosa was found to have possessed these images in Bombay and Potsdam, and prior to being interviewed by state police investigators, he attempted to delete the images in question from an electronic device.
Dawn Figueroa-Rosa, 42, was also arrested by state police as a result of the search warrant and is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance after she was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine.
