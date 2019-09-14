POTSDAM — Two Brasher Falls men were arrested on several charges after village police were called to investigate a fight early Friday morning on Willow and Depot streets.
David Z. Johnson, 26, is accused of failing to obey police commands on the scene and fleeing on foot,police said.
After being taken into custody at 2:36 a.m. police said they found Mr. Johnson had cocaine that was packaged for distribution and sale. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court and released under probation supervision, police said.
Ethan A. Francis, 33, is accused of smashing a cell phone in the roadway as he walked away from the fight,
Police said he refused to obey police commands and put himself between police officers and another suspect. After being taken into custody, Mr. Francis allegedly began to resist while being escorted into the police vehicle.
His charges include fourth-degree criminal mischief,stemming from damages to the police vehicle. Mr. Francis is also charged with littering, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration. He was arraigned in Town Court and remanded to the county jail on $1,000 cash bail or $2,0000 bond.
