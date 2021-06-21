US-NEWS-CHICAGO-LOOTING-PAROLEE-DMT

WESTVILLE — State police on Friday arrested a St. Lawrence County man following a report of sexual abuse earlier this month.

Adam D. Thompson, 28, of Brasher, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.

Police allege Thompson subjected a victim to unwanted sexual contact in the presence of a child on June 15, in the town Westville, Franklin County.

He was arraigned at Bombay Town Court and released on appearance tickets for Westville Town Court.

