WESTVILLE — State police on Friday arrested a St. Lawrence County man following a report of sexual abuse earlier this month.
Adam D. Thompson, 28, of Brasher, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.
Police allege Thompson subjected a victim to unwanted sexual contact in the presence of a child on June 15, in the town Westville, Franklin County.
He was arraigned at Bombay Town Court and released on appearance tickets for Westville Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.