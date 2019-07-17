RUTLAND — A Bronx man was charged with misdemeanor second-degree criminal impersonation by state police following an incident at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday.
Andre Starkey, 24, was additionally charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
Further details on the incident were not available.
