Brooklyn man charged with DWI, harassment

WATERTOWN — City police charged Leopoldo A. Fermin Jr., 35, Brooklyn, with driving while intoxicated, second-degree harassment and a moving violation at 1 a.m. July 23 on the 300 block of Central Street.
His blood alcohol content was not reported. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication.
Police said Mr. Fermain also slapped an officer’s arm while in the booking room at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Mr. Fermin was released with traffic tickets returnable to City Court.
Further details were not provided by city police.
