WARSAW — A Buffalo woman apparently was begging to get pulled over.
And when she was, she was found to be high on drugs, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
A deputy was on patrol in a “fully marked” car on Route 20A on June 20 and in a line of traffic when a car came up from behind and began tailgating the deputy.
The driver was “swerving aggressively to the left to see past the patrol vehicle,” deputies said.
The driver then passed the patrol car in a no passing zone.
The deputy pulled the car over.
Ambria R. Krohn, 28, “immediately exited her vehicle without being requested to and appeared to be under the influence,” deputies said.
She “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests and was examined by a drug recognition expert, who determined she was high on drugs.
Krohn was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana and passing in a no passing zone.
