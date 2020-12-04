WATERTOWN — A Calcium man faces sex abuse charges in connection with allegedly subjecting a child to numerous sexual acts.
Trevar S. Lobdell, 29, 25936 Bush Road, Calcium, was charged by city police Friday with predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree criminal sexual assault.
According to city police, a parent of a 10-year-old filed a complaint last month after it was learned that Mr. Lobdell had allegedly subjected the child to numerous sexual acts.
Mr. Lobdell came to the station Friday and was arrested.
He was arraigned and committed to the Jefferson County jail.
