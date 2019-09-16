WATERTOWN — A Calcium woman was charged with endangering a child at about 10:15 p.m. Sept. 12, state police said.
Melissa A. Toniatti, 44, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.
The incident leading to the charges was reported at about 8:30 p.m. the same evening.
No further details were provided,
Ms. Toniatti was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
