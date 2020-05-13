SYRACUSE — State police arrested a 43-year-old Desert Hot Springs, Calif., women in Syracuse on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a car in Norwood.
Police report that Jody L. Laster took the vehicle on Monday, May 11 and was found by Syracuse police at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse.
A debit card and some money belonging to the victim was in the car at the time.
Ms. Laster was charged with two counts of grand larceny, third degree and two counts of grand larceny, fourth degree. Ms. Laster was arraigned by Morristown Town Court and released on her own recognizance and ordered to reappear, in the Town of Potsdam Court.
