PORT LEYDEN — A camping trailer stolen sometime between June 20 and 25 from the town of Trenton in Oneida County was found on Wildcat Road in Port Leyden over the weekend.
State police in Marcy announced last week that they were investigating the theft of a 2018 Rolling Star Trail Marker custom made camping trailer, which was taken from the parking lot of Rolling Star Manufacturing, 125 Liberty Lane, Trenton, between the aforementioned dates.
On Saturday, state police responded to Wildcat Road in the town of Port Leyden after the trailer’s owner saw a social media post from an individual saying they saw the trailer on a local radio station’s website and provided the location of the trailer.
The owner of the trailer called state police in Remsen after seeing the post. A trooper patrolled to the area and found the trailer “abandoned and unoccupied,” a release from state police said.
The trailer was then turned over to the owners on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
