ELIZABETHTOWN, Ontario — Ontario Provincial Police have arrested one person and seized more than 2,100 cannabis plants after executing a search warrant at an address a few miles north of Brockville, Ontario.
According to the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit, officers conducted the search Wednesday at an unspecified address on Kavanagh Road. There, police found the plants, which were being grown outside, as well as more than four-and-a-half pounds of harvested marijuana, a .22-caliber rifle, generators and other growing equipment.
Officers also discovered a large, indoor growing operation, which was no longer active.
OPP officers arrested Yoon Fatt Loo, 60, of Elizabethtown-Kitley Township, in connection with the findings and he now faces charges of cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants and careless storage of a firearm.
In Canada, recreational use of marijuana was made legal nationally in October 2018 with passage of the Cannabis Act. The act permits individuals to possess up to four cannabis plants for their own purposes, but imposes strict penalties, including up to 14 years imprisonment, for having any more.
According to OPP, Mr. Loo on Thursday was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice.
