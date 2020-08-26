MASSENA — A Canadian resident faces felony drug charges after Fentanyl, needles and drug paraphernalia were discovered during processing at the Massena Port of Entry on Tuesday.
According to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers seized .28 grams of Fentanyl, multiple hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia.
They said a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Native American male who resides in Canada was referred for secondary inspection after he could only produce a piece of paper with his name and date of birth as identification.
During the secondary inspection, the vehicle was searched by a Customs and Border Protection enforcement officer and his canine partner. They discovered a smoking pipe with narcotics residue, and a subsequent search of the individual revealed the Fentanyl, needles and plate.
“Our CBP officers utilize a number of tools and techniques, in this case a canine specialist, in order to detect illicit narcotics,” Massena Port Director Bob Dwyer said in a prepared statement. “Due to our continued vigilance, this individual and narcotics were removed from the streets of our community.”
After processing, the narcotics and individual were turned over to state police. The driver faces felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
