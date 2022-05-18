CANTON — Nathanial J. Griffin, 25, of Canton, was arraigned Monday on charges related to two recent incidents in the village.
On May 11, at about 8:30 a.m., Mr. Griffin, after having been asked to leave St. Lawrence University property off of Park Street, returned to university property. When approached by St. Lawrence University Safety and Security staff, Mr. Griffin allegedly became aggressive, made verbal threats and then pulled out a large knife, according to a police news release.
According to the release from the Canton Village Police Department, Mr. Griffin swung the knife in close proximity to security staff numerous times until he was finally talked into putting the knife back into his waistband. Canton police arrived and arrested Mr. Griffin.
Police said that when Mr. Griffin was arrested he had eight knives, a clear, glass smoking pipe and a piece of aluminum foil that contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Mr. Griffin was charged with second-degree menacing, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest,all misdemeanors, and a trespass violation.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and SLU Safety and Security assisted in the arrest..
On May 4, at 5:30 p.m., Canton police officers responded to the 7-Eleven, 58 Main St., to investigate an unrelated incident inside the store. While the officers were inside, a person, later identified as Mr. Griffin, was found to have caused damage to a marked Canton police car parked in the parking lot. The damage to the car, a dent and multiple scratches, exceeded $1,000, according to the police report.
Mr. Griffin was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony.
He was arraigned Monday in Canton Town Court before Judge Michael R. Morgan.
Mr. Griffin was sent to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on $1,000 cash, or $2,000 bond, or 10% secured. Mr. Griffin was scheduled to appear Thursday in Canton Town Court for a preliminary hearing. Police say additional charges may be pending.
