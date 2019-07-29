CLAYTON — A Cape Vincent man was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 1:23 a.m. on July 28.
Matthew L. Yates, 33, of 164 Bay St., was also charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor second-degree menacing with a weapon.
During a domestic dispute, Mr. Yates allegedly threatened the victim Christen A. LaFlamme with an axe and a machete in front of her 14 year old son. Mr. Yates also allegedly damaged Ms. LaFlamme’s Keurig coffee maker and a kitchen plate.
Mr. Yates was arraigned in town of Brownville court and remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $5,000 bail.
