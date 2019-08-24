CAPE VINCENT — A Cape Vincent man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he allegedly reported on himself and was found passed out in his parked car.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies charged Roger S. Paulus, 68, of 31925 County Route 6, with driving while intoxicated at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday at residence.
His blood alcohol content was not reported. Under state law, a BAC of 0.08 percent or more constitutes DWI.
Deputies said Mr. Paulus crossed in front of a patrol car and pulled into his driveway, prompting officers to turn around and check his vehicle. He was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel.
Mr. Paulus allegedly was the complainant who reported the incident to police.
