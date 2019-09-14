LOWVILLE — Arturo R. Roe, 18, Carthage, was charged with misdemeanor third-degree falsely reporting an incident on Sept. 3.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Roe is accused of calling the Lewis County dispatch asking for officers to be sent to his location at 10809 State Route 26, although he was unwilling to give a reason. He then allegedly called 911 and reported that he had been in a car accident that required a report; however, he told officers he needed them to fill out paperwork for the Department of Motor Vehicles after they arrived.
The news release said the officers investigated Mr. Roe’s initial 911 calls and determined he had made a false report.
Mr. Roe turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Department after a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Denmark Town Court.
He was held in the Lewis County jail in lieu of $500 bail.
