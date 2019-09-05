Carthage man charged with DWI twice in 11 hours

CARTHAGE — Village police arrested James F. Gotham, 49, of 738 West End Ave., just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, charging him with aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Mr. Gotham also was charged with failure to keep right.
While driving on West End Avenue, he allegedly struck a fence, signpost and utility pole at about 9:18 p.m. Wednesday.
On Thursday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department charged Mr. Gotham with DWI again after witnesses reported his erratic driving at 8:11 a.m. near the corner of Edwards and North Washington streets. A breath sample confirmed a BAC of 0.16 percent.
His truck was towed from the scene and a hold was placed on the vehicle.
Mr. Gotham was issued appearance tickets for Village Court.
