CARTHAGE — A Carthage man was sentenced Tuesday in Jefferson County Court to 18 years in state prison for sexually abusing a child.
Eric J. Woods, 39, was convicted at trial in January of 41 of 51 counts against him stemming from allegations that he had sexual contact with a girl younger than 17 years old on multiple occasions beginning in 2013 through 2019.
He was sentenced on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, 18 counts of second-degree criminal sexual act, 17 counts of third-degree criminal sexual act and one count of third-degree rape.
Woods was found not guilty of the top 10 counts against him contained in the indictment.
