PITCAIRN — A Carthage teen has been charged on several counts stemming from an October crash in the town of Pitcairn that killed one person.
Mason J. Reisinger, of Carthage, was charged by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office with felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and vehicular assault, as well as several misdemeanors, according to a release Monday.
On Oct. 3, Mr. Reisinger, then 19, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra with several passengers heading westbound on Route 3 in Pitcairn when he lost control of the vehicle going around a turn. Isaiah Thomas, 20, of Watertown, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Three people were hospitalized.
Mr. Reisinger had a blood alcohol content, or BAC, of 0.09%, according to the sheriff’s department. At the time of the crash, the department was looking for more information regarding a large gathering or party that possibly took place in the Cold Spring Brook State Forest around Oct. 3.
Mr. Reisinger was arraigned virtually in Pitcairn Town Court and released on supervision of probation. He will appear before the town court again at a later date.
