BRANTINGHAM — A spate of burglaries on May 28 and 29 left 15 camps and homes in the Brantingham Lake area with fewer belongings and broken doors.
While the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has identified suspects, in cases like this where no one was caught in the act of breaking-in or taking the items, the stolen merchandise itself, no matter how small, can be the proof needed to catch a criminal.
“We’ve recovered a lot of property. Some of it was stashed,” Sheriff’s Investigator Edward K. Amelio said. “But often we find recovered property and we can’t find the owners because nobody reported it missing.”
Mr. Amelio said many people think small, relatively inexpensive items are not worth reporting stolen so they won’t report the incident at all, but from his perspective, those reports are helpful.
Recovered items can help connect the crimes with the culprits, he said, and items can only be returned to their owners if law enforcement know who they are.
“If we find a Coleman lantern being sold on Facebook by a suspect, but no one has reported a lantern stolen, we may suspect that person grabbed the lantern at a recent break-in, but no concrete way to prove it.” he said.
There were no large items stolen at the Brantingham camps, many of which were on VanArnum Road, so no serial numbers to trace. The recovered items need to make the connection.
About six camp owners that live out of the area reached out to other property owners on the Brantingham Lake, N.Y. Facebook page about the break-ins.
Some were traveling six hours or more to figure out what was missing and re-secure their camp. Many reported their camp doors were broken down and one person, who said they had an alarm set on the door, said the person avoided setting it off by “knocking out” the bottom panel of their door.
Mr. Amelio said the case would have been easier to solve with camera footage, however, no clear footage was available.
Spending the money on security or trail cameras is only the first step, he said, as many of the cameras they encounter are placed or pointed too far in one direction or another.
“Put one at face level, at about five feet five, and if you’re not sure, call us and we’ll help you put them in the best place,” the investigator said, “Many businesses contact us for safety consultations, for help with lighting, windows and to make sure nothing is placed outside of a building that can help a thief get in.”
Investigator Amelio said the three suspects are from the Syracuse area, two men and a woman and that it appears the woman was familiar with the Brantingham area because of previous visits with her family.
He encouraged anyone who had items stolen, no matter how small, to report them to the Sheriff’s Office by calling 315-376-3511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.