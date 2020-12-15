WATERTOWN — A months-long investigation by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force resulted in the arrest of one man and seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash.
Members of the task force executed a search warrant at 118 S. Pleasant St., lower apartment, at about 8:35 a.m. Monday. The search resulted in the seizure of $4,145 in cash, 30 grams of meth, 1.3 pounds of marijuana, a money counting machine and two sets of digital scales and packaging material.
The search was a result of an investigation by the task force lasting several months, during which information was developed indicating the apartment was allegedly part of an illegal drug operation, according to a news release.
The man who resided in the apartment, Steven P. Rogers, 42, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Rogers was arraigned virtually in City Court and later released under the supervision of the Jefferson County Probation Department.
Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.
