CASTORLAND — A village woman was charged with DWI by State Police at about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
Nichole E. Youngs, 34, was charged with first offense operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content greater than .08 of 1%, first offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.
She also was charged with two traffic infractions, according to the arrest report.
The incident occurred on North Croghan Road in the town of Diana.
She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
