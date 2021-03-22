MASSENA — A 25-year-old man is in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody after agents say they found a box containing more than 7 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
According to CBP, the unnamed Native American man who lives in Canada was attempting to cross at the Massena Port of Entry on Sunday when CBP officers stopped him for a vehicle inspection.
In the vehicle’s truck, officers say they found a box with multiple plastic bags inside. The contents of the bag field-tested positive for marijuana, and weighed in at about 7.75 pounds. CBP estimates the marijuana has a total street value of about $15,000.
“Our CBP officers continue to perform their jobs at the highest levels, utilizing their training and skills which led to the discovery of these illicit narcotics,” Massena Port of Entry Director Bob Dwyer said in a prepared statement. “Our collaborative partnership with the New York State Police helped to remove these narcotics from the streets of our community.”
The man was taken into custody and processed by CBP. He and the marijuana were then turned over to state police, who are expected to charge the man with felony criminal possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.