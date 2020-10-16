ALEXANDRIA BAY — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that its officers at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry seized more than 2,400 glass smoking pipes as drug paraphernalia, worth more than $150,000, on Wednesday.
On Oct. 4, CBP officers encountered a commercial truck containing shipments manifested as “smoking glass ball water pipe,” according to a release from CBP. The truck was sent for a non-intrusive inspection, then to the warehouse for a physical exam.
During the secondary inspection, CBP officers discovered eight pallets of glass smoking pipes and an unlawful importation of drug paraphernalia. Upon a further investigation, it was revealed the shipment’s country of origin contained marking errors and inaccuracies.
A CBP import specialist further inspected the shipment, reviewed the manifest and determined all 2,412 glass pipes were drug paraphernalia. The entire shipment had an approximate value of more than $156,000 and was seized Wednesday, for importation violations.
“Keen awareness by our CBP officers led to the discovery of this contraband,” said Assistant Port Director Trade Wendy Ruttan in a statement on the seizure. “These officers take pride in continuing to prevent drug related items from entering our community.”
