WATERTOWN — A Champion man faces charges after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a stolen iPhone.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies charged Daniel P. Doolen, 28, of 20549 County Route 45, with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property at 7:08 p.m. Thursday at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Further details were not provided by the sheriff’s office.
