OSWEGO — The criminal case against local landlord and business owner, Douglas Waterbury, was adjourned in contemplation of dismissal Jan. 21 in Oswego City Court.
Judge James Metcalf handed down the sentence recommended by the Oswego County district attorney’s office in consideration of Waterbury’s lack of a criminal history and their inability to prove the charges.
Waterbury was arrested by Oswego police Dec. 9 and charged with third degree patronizing a prostitute, a class A misdemeanor, and public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor, following a complaint, according to police, made Sept. 30 of a “male exposing himself while leaning into a vehicle that was in public view.”
Police said the complainant was able to provide them with a video and photographs of the vehicle that was involved in the incident, and that investigators from the criminal investigation division were able to identify the owner of the vehicle and later identified a female victim in the case. The victim, police said, provided information that a person did solicit her to engage in oral sex for money.
But that all changed when the woman involved was interviewed by the district attorney’s office.
According to District Attorney Gregory Oakes, “the ADA (assistant district attorney) handling the case said she had reached out to the person he (Waterbury) allegedly propositioned or patronized, who unfortunately is well-known to the court and our office, who we believe has some substance use issues, frankly has had warrants out of the court, and when the ADA was finally able to get ahold of her, the woman denied that the incident took place, denied that she knows Doug Waterbury, and just basically said it didn’t happen. So, given her denial, she would be the only person who could establish that these things took place, and given her denial of it, and the unreliability issues surrounding her criminal history and suspected substance use, the ADA said, ‘There’s no way we’re going to be able to prove this, particularly when she says it didn’t happen.’”
Patronizing a prostitute is the more serious of the two charges lodged against Waterbury, 60. It is considered a sex offense in New York state and requires the patron to register as a sex offender. An adjournment of these charges in contemplation of dismissal relieves Waterbury of that possibility.
Additionally, Oakes said, the public lewdness charge was not a slam dunk either and probably could not have been proven, “because even if we can establish that he was in the vehicle, for public lewdness there needs to be some effort to be displayed or recklessly being displayed. Nobody in the public was able to see him because allegedly he was in the vehicle when these acts occurred. So, I don’t think we could support the public lewdness charge.”
In addition to receiving an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal of both charges, Waterbury was required to donate $500 to a charity that works with victims of domestic violence and vulnerable populations. A six-month order of protection was also ordered, barring Waterbury from having any contact with the woman involved.
Criminal charges are wiped clean by an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal after six months without further criminal activity on the part of the defendant. If Waterbury adheres to that requirement, his record will be sealed by the court, and his arrest and criminal court appearances in relation to these charges will be as if they never happened. Furthermore, as part of obtaining an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal, the defendant (Waterbury) does not plead guilty and admits to no guilt whatsoever.
Oakes had this to say on the alleged prostitute’s recantation of her original story. “There’s what people tell police, and then what they tell us later on,” he said.
“At the end of the day,” Oakes said, “we have to base our decisions and the dispositions on the proof that’s available to us, not on what we think may have happened, not what we suspect may have happened, but upon the first-hand knowledge of people, or forensic evidence, if it’s available. Unfortunately, in this case, to be able to prosecute him, we would have had to rely upon the person who he allegedly patronized, and when that person flat out denies that the actions occurred, flat out denies knowing him, essentially we’re unable to go forward.”
Oakes said prostitutes are often recognized by those who patronize them as someone with substance use or mental issues, or as someone unlikely to cooperate with law enforcement, and who, even if they did cooperate, would not necessarily be believed.
“There’s nothing to indicate she was threatened or coerced or anything like that, that we know of,” Oakes said.
“We have to go upon the evidence that’s available to us and the witnesses, what they’re able to say, and what they’re willing to say.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.