WATERTOWN — A city man was charged with felony second-degree rape by city police at 12:05 a.m. on July 19.
Devinmichael E.R. Merrit, 24, allegedly had sexual intercourse with a female child, who was less than 15 years-old, on June 24 in his apartment.
Mr. Merrit was arraigned in city court on July 19 and is is being held in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond.
