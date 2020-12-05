WATERTOWN — Eric R. Bartholomew, 34, of 753 Waterman Drive, was charged Thursday by city police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after allegedly having seven envelopes containing heroin.
Mr. Bartholomew was held in jail on unrelated charges, according to a police report.
Lucius P. Percy, 26, of 19325 U.S. Route 11, was arrested by city police Friday after a bench warrant was executed.
