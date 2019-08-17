CLAYTON — State police charged Todd M. Pacific, 57, Clayton, with driving while intoxicated at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday on High Street.
His blood alcohol content was not reported. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication.
Mr. Pacific was additionally charged with operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, failure to keep right, failure to signal and a seat belt violation.
He was given an appearance ticket.
Further details were not provided by state police.
