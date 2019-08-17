Clayton man faces charge of intoxicated driving
Buy Now

CLAYTON — State police charged Todd M. Pacific, 57, Clayton, with driving while intoxicated at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday on High Street.

His blood alcohol content was not reported. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication.

Mr. Pacific was additionally charged with operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, failure to keep right, failure to signal and a seat belt violation.

He was given an appearance ticket.

Further details were not provided by state police.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.