CLAYTON — A Clayton man was charged with drunken driving and possessing metal knuckles on Aug. 24.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies charged Gregory S. Long, 31, with driving while intoxicated, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and speeding at 12:51 p.m. at Route 12E and James Street.
His blood alcohol content was 0.15 percent. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication.
The following were also charged with DWI and related offenses:
Travis M. Lashure, 28, Watertown, was charged with DWI by state police at 2:09 a.m. Saturday on County Route 31 in the town of Pamelia. He was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
He was held on bail bond.
Cody M. Motsko, 20, Waxahachie, Texas, was charged with DWI by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies at 2:19 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Fort Drum gate on Route 11 in the town of LeRay. His BAC was 0.13 percent, and he was additionally charged with failure to keep right.
Crandah L. McKenzie, 44, Clayton, was charged with DWI by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies at 3:14 a.m. Thursday at 234 Web St. in Clayton.
Her BAC was 0.17 percent.
Ms. McKenzie was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without stop lights and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate.
