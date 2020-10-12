FISHERS LANDING — A Clayton man has reported his boat was stolen from the dock behind a local restaurant early Monday morning.
According to Zachary Russell, his 24-foot aluminum Stanley Pulsecraft boat was stolen sometime between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Monday from the dock behind Foxy’s Restaurant in Fishers Landing. The boat’s name, TWERKBOAT, is written all over the vessel, Mr. Russell confirmed via Facebook messenger Monday night. The boat is estimated to be about $75,000, according to a Facebook post from Mr. Russell.
“... this isn’t funny, this isn’t a joke, a $75000 boat is missing and some one is responsible,” the post reads.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Alexandria Bay at 315-482-2525.
