FISHERS LANDING — A Clayton man who reported his boat stolen last week has reported it’s been found.
On Tuesday, Zachary Russell posted on Facebook that his 24-foot aluminum Stanley Pulsecraft boat was found about a mile upriver from where it went missing at Foxy’s Restaurant in Fishers Landing.
The outboard is “a little banged up,” Mr. Russell said in the post, “but fortunately Stanley’s are built tough and the hull seems ok!!!”
The boat — named TWERKBOAT — is estimated to be worth about $75,000, according to a previous Facebook post from Mr. Russell.
Owen Hoffmann commented on Mr. Russell’s Tuesday Facebook page that a friend of his also had a boat stolen from Foxy’s the other night as well.
“This punk is going to feel the hurt locker soon enough,” he said in his comment.
Mr. Russell asks anyone who may have information or knows anyone who has information as to who took the boat to please contact state police in Alexandria Bay at 315-482-2525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.