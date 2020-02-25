WATERTOWN — Patrick U. Ponzo, 34, previously of Albany, watched Tuesday as his jury trial began in Jefferson County Court.
One of the witnesses who testified was Haley J. Recor, who said in court that she was a “willing participant” in the robbery of a house in Theresa last year, and that Mr. Ponzo broke in with a firearm.
On March 8, 2019, Mr. Ponzo, Ms. Recor and Robert I. Sawyer, 32, Philadelphia, were charged five times related to a home invasion on Moon Lake Road, including first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. Ms. Recor later agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges in exchange for her cooperation with the district attorney’s office.
As a result, Ms. Recor, who was 19 years old at the time of the incident, took the stand to testify Tuesday during Mr. Ponzo’s trial. Ms. Recor testified that she lied in her initial statement to investigators. She said that night she was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA, commonly known as molly or ecstasy.
At the trial, she said she has been sober for some time and has since gained a clearer understanding of what happened that night.
Ms. Recor said it was around 11:30 p.m. when she and the two men began driving to Theresa. When they got to Moon Lake Road, Ms. Recor said they pulled their vehicle to the side of the road before walking to the house at around 12:30 a.m.
Ms. Recor testified that her job during the invasion, assigned to her by Mr. Ponzo and Mr. Sawyer, was to knock on the door until a person opened, then act like she had been sexually assaulted. She testified that the two men told her to dress as if she had just been assaulted.
Ms. Recor said she knocked on the front door as Mr. Ponzo waited to her left, holding a firearm. She said a man came to the door without opening it, cracked the blinds and told her to leave, so she began walking to the driveway where Mr. Sawyer was waiting in the road, according to her testimony. When she walked away from the house, Ms. Recor said Mr. Ponzo then kicked in the door and went inside.
After the invasion, the trio ran back to the car and fled the scene. Ms. Recor testified that they reached at least 70 mph before crashing the Dodge Dart they were traveling in. Their vehicle now inoperable, the three began fleeing on foot, Ms. Recor testified, saying Mr. Ponzo discarded the firearm somewhere in a field.
And at some point, the trio split up. Ms. Recor was found walking down Route 26 by an investigator who was responding to the scene. Mr. Ponzo was later found by police when he returned to the vehicle owner’s residence. And Mr. Sawyer was found in a heavy-wooded area thanks to the tracking of a bloodhound.
Mr. Ponzo’s trial is set to continue on Wednesday.
