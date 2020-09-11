BANGOR — A Colton man is facing an arson charge for allegedly setting fire to a hunting blind in the town of Bangor in April.
Edward S. Thompson, 59, was arrested Wednesday by state police on a warrant charging him with fifth-degree arson, a misdemeanor, following an investigation into the April 27 fire. Mr. Thompson was arraigned virtually in Bombay Town Court and released.
The charge stems from a fire off County Route 8 in the town of Bangor. On April 27 at about 7:45 p.m., a nearby resident saw a fire along the wood line of their property. A hunting blind, valued at approximately $1,000, was on fire and had started to spread into the woods.
The Bangor Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.
