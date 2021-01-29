LOWVILLE — A Constableville man has been charged with having sex with a child under the age of 11 over a period of five years.
Bryan M. Ely, 29, was charged by state police Friday with felony first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
According to the news release about the charge, Ely is accused of having sex or committing sexual acts two or more times with a child younger than 11 years old over a five-year period.
The alleged incidents took place in the town of West Turin.
In order to be charged with a “course of sexual conduct,” the perpetrator would have committed two or more sexual acts including intercourse, oral, anal or “aggravated” sexual contact with a child less than 11 years old.
If convicted of this charge, Ely could not be prosecuted for any other sex crime with the same victim in the same five year period, according to the law statute.
The accused is being held in Lewis County jail on $50,000 cash, or $100,000 bond bail.
