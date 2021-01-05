CONSTABLEVILLE — A Turin man, allegedly intoxicated and with a loaded weapon, was found by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies behind a convenience store where had been arguing with an employee Thursday.
Timothy J. LaQuay, 25, was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and second- and third-degree felony criminal possession of a weapon.
According to a news release issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, an argument between Mr. LaQuay and an employee at the Constableville Petroleum Convenience Mart on Thursday afternoon resulted in Mr. LaQuay leaving the store and heading back to his vehicle.
“[LaQuay] was seen removing a rifle from his vehicle,” the release said, “LaQuay then put the rifle back in the vehicle and left the area.”
Deputies found Mr. LaQuay in his vehicle behind the convenience store and suspected he had been drinking. He reportedly failed field sobriety tests and was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.16% when tested at the county Public Safety Building. A BAC of 0.08% is considered proof of intoxication under state law.
A loaded rifle was found on Mr. LaQuay’s passenger seat after he had left the vehicle, deputies said.
He was held in the Lewis County Jail on $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond bail after being arraigned remotely via the county centralized arraignment part court.
No details were provided on the cause of the argument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.