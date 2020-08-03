WEST CARTHAGE — A Copenhagen man was arrested over the weekend for public lewdness after security camera footage allegedly caught him masturbating upon peeping into a West Carthage apartment’s bedroom window.
According to state police records, John M. Swinyer, 38, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Saturday for an incident of “lewdness while trespassing” that occurred on Thursday.
A press release from state police says that Mr. Swinyer is charged with “looking into the windows of the victim’s bedroom area and exposing an intimate part of his body in a lewd manner.”
Mr. Swinyer is a volunteer firefighter with the Copenhagen Fire Department and a paid driver for the Carthage Area Rescue Squad. A rescue squad official confirmed Monday that he has been with the rescue squad for roughly six years, and was suspended from his position there over the weekend.
Copenhagen Fire Department Chief Jim Henry declined to comment when reached Monday.
A change.org petition was posted Sunday by an anonymous user, calling for Mr. Swinyer to be removed from the Copenhagen department.
The petition amassed over 2,000 signatures as of the time of this report.
(1) comment
Buddy, try a trip to Nevada or the Netherlands. Behave!
