WATERTOWN — Brandon D. Maher, 28, Boonville, was sentenced Friday in Jefferson County Court after having pleaded guilty to third-degree rape on Dec. 4, 2019.
Mr. Maher was sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years of probation. He was ordered to pay $1,425 in surcharges and fees. An order of protection was granted as well.
Joyce A. Feltz, 63, Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The offense occurred in the town of Orleans in September 2019. Ms. Feltz was sentenced Friday as well to five years of probation. She was ordered to pay $1,000 in fines, a $520 surcharge, and her license was revoked.
Cassie L. Farr, 22, Clayton, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. She is scheduled to be sentenced April 9, and as part of the plea deal she will receive five years of probation. She and her co-defendant, Scot Morrison, will be responsible for paying $1,750 in restitution.
