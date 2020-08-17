CARTHAGE — Carthage Police charged Sierra B. Wetmore, 29, of Lowville, with burglary at 11 a.m. Sunday, after officers observed a crime in progress.
After a virtual arraignment with Judge Neddo of the Watertown City Court, Ms. Wetmore was released on her own recognizance.
