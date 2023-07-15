ALBANY — A Connecticut-based lawyer who is also a novelist specializing in crime fiction is hoping to uncover some nonfiction relating to the mysterious death of a woman on Wellesley Island in 1968.
But so far, the lawyer says he’s been unsuccessful in his requests, which has led him to file a lawsuit against New York State Police.
It’s the same information that former Watertown Daily Times crime reporter David C. Shampine sought years ago through a Freedom of Information Law request, but which was also denied to him. Shampine, who retired in 2013, died in 2017.
Material relating to a FOIL request was also denied to lawyer Thomas K. Reilly, who received his undergraduate degree from St. Lawrence University, Canton. He and his wife have a seasonal home on Wellesley Island.
Reilly said he came across Shampine’s 2010 book, “Stained by Her Blood : The North Country Murder of Irene Izak.”
Reilly had not heard about the case before then.
In June of 1968, Izak, a young French teacher from Scranton, Pennsylvania, was pulling an all-nighter on the road toward the promise of a new life in Quebec. The last time she was seen alive was at 2:09 a.m. by a toll collector at the Thousand Islands Bridge who claimed Irene was visibly afraid. Less than a half-hour later, she was found bludgeoned to death in a ravine bordering DeWolf Point State Park. There were no signs of robbery or sexual assault. For reasons unknown, Irene had been compelled to pull off the interstate and abandon her Volkswagen Beetle, only to be brutally murdered.
Irene’s body was discovered by State Trooper Dave Hennigan, who had stopped her for speeding shortly before — and issued the young woman a warning. Shampine documented circumstantial evidence surrounding the trooper. The book’s title refers to bloodstains found on his uniform the night of the murder, which the trooper reported was caused when he was checking Izak for signs of life.
The trooper discovered the body 20 minutes after he had halted Izak’s vehicle for speeding on Route 81 on her way to the American span of the Thousand Islands Bridge. She was not ticketed, but given a warning. Hennigan died in 2009.
“There’s a lot of unresolved issues and it sparked my curiosity,” Reilly said of the case.
He called the rejection of his FOIL request, more than five decades after Izak’s murder, a “knee-jerk reaction.”
“I did think that after 55 years, that they couldn’t really do this with a straight face, but they did,” Reilly said.
The lawyer has even stronger words in his memorandum of law in support of his verified petition to the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Albany County, including:
• “The respondents’ facially implausible position is wholly unsupported by law.”
• “Instead of liberally construing FOIL and narrowly interpreting its exemptions, Respondents do precisely the opposite: they have constricted FOIL’s purpose and stretched its exemptions beyond common sense.”
• “The utter absurdity of Respondents’ position is exposed when one reviews a random record request.”
• “A cursory analysis of the Respondents’ claim exposes the utter lack of seriousness of NYSP’s position.”
• He concludes: “Since the NYSP has not stated how anyone’s personal privacy would be invaded, let alone whose personal privacy would be invaded, the NYSP’s claim of blanket denials should be summarily dismissed.”
Reilly said a an Article 78 hearing at Albany County Supreme Court, had been scheduled for this month but has been postponed to Aug. 11.
Article 78 proceedings are lawsuits mainly used to challenge an action or inaction by agencies of state and local governments.
“Hopefully, the judge will see through this kind of charade,” Reilly said. “They told David and myself that an ongoing investigation is going on. I don’t know how they can make that claim in any serious fashion.”
Reilly plans to use information relating to the Izak case for his second “Inspired By...” book, part of a series. His first novel, “Bridgeport: Inspired By True Events,” concerns the brutal murder of a rookie cop and a frenetic hunt for the killer.
He said he still plans to write his novel based on the Izak case even if his challenge in court is denied. But he said in that case, something would be missing. “I just wouldn’t know if there’s something out there that would make it a more compelling fiction book by basing it on something that happened.”
