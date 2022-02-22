POTSDAM — A criminal complaint filed in Potsdam Town Court charging Michael J. Snow with murdering a SUNY Potsdam student reveals little about the case.
Snow, a 31-year-old Massena resident, is jailed on a second-degree murder charge. He is accused of shooting and killing Elizabeth M. Howell, 21, on Friday evening on College Park Road in Potsdam, near SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.
The charging document only says that Snow “intended to cause the death of Elizabeth M. Howell” and “did cause the death of Elizabeth M. Howell by intentionally shooting her with a firearm.”
The document says Daniel W. Manor, stationed at the New York State Police Ray Brook office, filed the criminal complaint.
Witnesses at the murder scene on Friday night told police they heard three shots fired from a gray four-door sedan, and they directed responding officers to the victim, who had fled a short distance on foot. Ms. Howell was found unconscious at 5:51 p.m. and responding officers initiated live-saving measures. She was then taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she died just before 7 p.m. Friday, officials said.
Potsdam village police said on Saturday night at about 4:30 p.m., state police executed a search warrant, raided Snow’s residence at 250 Main St. Apt. 1 in Massena and arrested him. The search warrant and supporting depositions were not included with the murder complaint filed in Potsdam Town Court.
Neighbors living in the 250 Main St. apartment building said police used some sort of incendiary device to blow open the door to Snow’s apartment and had the building surrounded.
Snow previously resided at 50 Park Ave. in Massena, a home owned by his late mother, Paula N. Snow. On Tuesday, it did not appear that police had searched the home. There was snow piled in the driveway and there were no tire tracks. Snow accumulated in front of the front door did not have footprints either. A Times reporter attempted to speak with a neighbor, who said “no comment” and shut her door.
Upon Snow’s mother’s death in April 2019, Snow was named administrator and beneficiary of her estate through St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court.
According to a foreclosure action filed in state Supreme Court in December 2020, the provider of the mortgage for the Park Avenue property claimed it stopped receiving mortgage payments in June 2020, prompting the foreclosure on the property, naming Snow as the lead defendant.
Court documents show Snow never participated in the action, with his only apparent contact with the court coming through a phone call to Supreme Court Judge Mary M. Farley’s chambers this past Dec. 3 in which he asked to be removed as administrator of his mother’s estate. He was informed he would have to accomplish this through a further order of Surrogate Court. He also told the court he had moved to 250 Main St.
A little over two weeks ago, on Feb. 7, Judge Farley ruled Snow was in default in the action and ordered that a referee be appointed to determine the amount due the mortgage provider and that terms of the pending foreclosure sale be submitted to the court.
