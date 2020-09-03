CROGHAN — A village man was arrested Thursday by sheriff’s deputies in connection with a March 10 incident where he was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Arndt, 25, of Croghan, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
The incident occurred on March 10 on Route 812 in the village.
He is to answer to the charges in the Town of Croghan Court at a later date.
