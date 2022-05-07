CHAMPLAIN — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 10 counterfeit Stanley Cup championship rings at the Champlain Port of Entry cargo facility due to trademark violations.
Earlier in April, a shipment that was selected then later seized after an examination determined the contents to be counterfeit Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup rings from 1936.
The 10 counterfeit rings violate the intellectual property rights of the Detroit Red Wings trademark, the CBP said.
Intellectual property rights violations pertain to products that infringe on U.S. trademarks, copyrights and patents. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues and valuation issues.
“Our CBP officers take pride in the work they do which includes protecting our economy and consumers from counterfeit goods,” Champlain Area Port Director Steven Bronson said in a prepared statement. “Their role is crucial in protecting both the consumer and businesses from imported fraudulent items.”
The CBP determined that the counterfeit rings had a total manufacturer’s suggested retail price value of approximately $15,000.
The CBP encourages people who have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S. to submit an e-allegation, which is a way for the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the import of goods.
